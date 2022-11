Gemini has seen $570M in withdrawals over the past 24 hours.



Exchange Netflow (24H):



Gemini -$494.6M

Binance -$437.2M

Coinbase Custody -$57.1M

Kraken -$38.1M

OKX -$26.8M

KuCoin -$23.1M

and others



*ETH & ERC20 tokens only, from addresses that we have labeled pic.twitter.com/mJBxm8NZ4i