#Fidelity has plans for the metaverse!



The company has filed 3 trademark applications covering

▶️ NFTs + NFT Marketplaces

▶️ Metaverse Investment Services

▶️ Virtual Real Estate Investing

▶️ Cryptocurrency Trading

… and more!#NFTs #Metaverse #Crypto #Web3 #Defi #Finance pic.twitter.com/op9fg80e7z