An early $ETH whale appears to be selling ETH again after being dormant for 5 years.



The whale deposited all 39,260 $ETH($87.5M) to #Kraken 30 mins ago.



The whale received 47,260 $ETH($11.34M) at ~$240 from June to August 2017.



If sold the whale would make a profit of ~$78M. pic.twitter.com/v0PI4LNTKO