After 4 years of staking, this whale unstaked 100K $SOL($13.9M) 2 hours ago and deposited it to #Binance.



Back then, he staked 991,079 $SOL at around $27.



He still has 1.19M $SOL($166.37M) staked, with total profits of over $153M.https://t.co/X9KSXT0jES pic.twitter.com/qJ4tehUEUO