A BTC whale that has been dormant for 10.2 years transferred all 1,432.93 $BTC($37.8M) to a new address"bc1psv" 5 mins ago.



The whale received 1,432.92 $BTC on Apr 9, 2013, when the price was $195.4.https://t.co/17R0UqEBKC pic.twitter.com/e0LkSfn5t3