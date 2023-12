A trader turned $454 into $2.19M in 2 weeks by trading $COQ, a gain of 4827x!



This trader spent 17.26 $AVAX($454) to buy 4.86T $COQ through 7 addresses, then sold 4.61T $COQ for 32,251 $AVAX($1.26M) and 259K $USDC.



Currently holding 250B $COQ($700K), the profit is ~$2.19M. pic.twitter.com/arsaX6Uey8