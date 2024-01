JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Top 5 spot #Bitcoin trading volumes today:



Grayscale: $2.3 billion

BlackRock: $1 billion

Fidelity: $700 million

ARK 21Shares: $288 million

Bitwise: $125 million



The institutions are here 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LNrQ7QMOZC