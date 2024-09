58 Prozent Bitcoin-Dominanz auf Dreijahreshoch

#BTC



Bitcoin Dominance has made history



It has Weekly Closed above 57.68% (green) for the first time since April 2019



That's 5 years ago



The last time such a Weekly Close occurred, it kickstarted a multi-month Bitcoin Dominance uptrend to 71% (red)