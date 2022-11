So much has happened this week. We are forging ahead & continuing to build.



Catch this week's ep. of the Weekly Briefing 👇🏿@edaohq x @0xfiredrops x @flipkart x @0xPolygon @BitPay @Showtime_xyz x @Spotify@rariohq @Nubank @GMGStudios x @animocabrands x @Nissan@nansen_ai pic.twitter.com/CWU2vOJ2wW