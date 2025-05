Michael Burry didn’t just trim his longs.

He loaded up on PUTS.



He’s betting against:



• $NVDA (900k shares)

• $BABA, $PDD, $JD, $BIDU (China)

• $TCOM



Nearly 50% of his portfolio is a short on $NVDA alone.



