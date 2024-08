Cross-L2 roadmap in one tweet:



* 3770 (cross-L2 addrs)

* 7683 (cross-L2 sends via liquidity providers)

* 3668 (L2 light clients)

* Cross-L2-replayable account state updates



The above is enough already. Later, phase 2:



* L1sload/staticcall

* Keystore rollups

* Proof aggregation