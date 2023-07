A BTC whale that has been dormant for 11 years transferred all 1,037.42 $BTC($37.8M) to a new address"bc1qtl" an hour ago.



The whale received 1,037.42 $BTC($5,107 at that time) on Apr 11, 2012, when the price was $4.92.https://t.co/k8ZmO5vc8X pic.twitter.com/xBaw2dQfY8