iShares Bitcoin ETF now generates more fee revenue for BlackRock than its largest ETF, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF…



IBIT annual revenue = $186mil



IVV annual revenue = $183mil



IBIT w/ nearly $75bil AUM at 25bps.



IVV $609bil at 3bps.



Only took 18 months.



h/t @bespokeinvest