📣 We’re excited to announce that #Sponge is bridging from V1 to V2!



Stake your $SPONGE to earn #SpongeV2 tokens. 🧽💦



Buy and stake now for a special V2 token bonus! Don’t miss out 🔥#MemeCoin #Web3 #BullMarket pic.twitter.com/bYmkg1TNrU